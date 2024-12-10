Real Madrid needed the victory and they achieved it in Bergamo with a mix of craftsmanship, sacrifice, luck and a dose of quality, three points that significantly improve their position in a Champions League in which they had just added three defeats.

In due time, Madrid suffered a new injury because there is no game in which Ancelotti’s team does not lose someone. This time to Mpabbé, who fell to the ground in the 35th minute of the first half and retired to the locker room sad.

Mbappe

He scored and retired injured

The French striker couldn’t have started better because in the ninth minute he scored a goal in the best Mbappé style when he received an assist from Brahim Diaz, turned to leave De Roon stranded, and beat the Italian goalkeeper with a close shot against the post. It was the Frenchman’s 50th goal in the Champions League, his second in the white shirt. Shortly after he was able to score the double on a counterattack but he rushed and finished off Carnesecchi’s body when he could have made the play a little quicker.

The match was pretty much what was expected. Atalanta pressed tirelessly because they don’t know how to do anything else. It was surprising that Gasperini left Retegui, his scorer, on the bench at the start in such an important event, but there are times when he prefers to leave him as a catalyst for the second half.

The first part

Direct game, without transitions

Madrid accepted the long game and for many minutes played without transitions in the center of the field, with balls thrown behind the defenders’ backs. It went well for him at first, but as the minutes passed his game became diluted and the ball was the possession of Atalanta, who did not know how to put Courtois in trouble until just in the added time in a clumsy action by Tchouaméni, which caused a penalty for knocking down Kolisinac, a penalty that served De Ketelaere to tie the score. It was a shame for the Frenchman because playing as a center back up to that point his performance had been quite decent.

The game was turning ugly for Madrid because they needed a goal and their two forwards, Vinícius and Rodrygo, were coming off injuries and in the first half they were practically non-existent, especially Vinícius, lacking spark and speed, the key to his game.

Madrid’s goals

Two blows in two minutes

The second half did not initially offer much improvement for Madrid. The whites sought to control the game more, but far away from dangerous positions. Atalanta looked more threatening and Lookman had the goal but Courtois neutralized the shot.

Then, and in the most unexpected way, Madrid hit two blows in three minutes and scored two goals. These are the things that Madrid has in this competition and that often do not find a logical football explanation beyond the fact that the bank club is made for the Chanpions and lives an endless love story with it.

The first came on an incomprehensible rebound that fell inside the area to Vinícius, who only had to take advantage of the gift. Two minutes later, in the heat of the home team’s fight, Bellingham scored 1-3 with a shot after a personal play, the Englishman’s sixth goal in the last six games.

Atalanta

Had the tie at the last moment

The match was not resolved because Atalanta is one of those unfailing teams. He went up with fury and Courtois was able to prevent the goal a couple of times but he couldn’t with a shot from Lookman in the 65th minute.

The game entered the game in a give-and-take, although Madrid tried to slow it down. Atalanta tried until the end and at the last moment Retegui missed an incredible goal almost on the line with a shot that went over the crossbar. He breathed the Madrid that stands out in the Champions League.