now receive care by the Women’s Institute (IMES) of San Luis Potosi is easiersince they will support WhatsApp mediumoffering legal and psychological advice.

The objective of implementing this WhatsApp number is to diversify the services offered in favor of equality and the eradication of violence against women.

As well as reinforcing attention to potosinas with legal advice and psychological guidance within reach of a text message and without going to the offices.

In this way, the Citizen Attention Area of ​​San Luis Potosí put into operation the new WhatsApp service (444) 110 9859.

What services do you offer through WhatsApp?

According to the head of the IMES, Gloria Serrato Sánchez, the main services offered through WhatsApp are legal advice and Psychological attention by way of confidential and free.

However, he explained that he will only provide theattention from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. hours from Monday to Friday.

For women who want to receive attention in a personal way, the head of the agency stressed that they will continue to attend the offices of the institute.

Which are located in Jardín Colón number 23, in the San Miguelito neighborhood, San Luis Potosí, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition to the fact that for emergencies they offer care through the 911 Emergency System, where when dialing you must ask to be contacted by Telmujer.

This service is only available from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.