Fabio has returned to training with the former Azzurri captain: “He’s starting again from the Challengers because he still wants to play”

He was her captain in Davis, that of his wife Flavia in Fed Cup (now Bjk), he coached him and has always remained his friend. Precisely for this reason, Fabio Fognini has chosen to entrust himself once again to the expert hands of Corrado Barazzutti. The former number 7 in the world and Fabio have a frank relationship, which is why the Ligurian when he asked him to follow him wanted to know his dispassionate opinion of him: “Do you think my tennis may still have possibilities?”. Barazza’s response was sincere and immediate: “Yes, of course. Fabio’s tennis is excellent, if he stays safe from injuries he can still give a lot”.

The plantar fascia injury that recently struck Fognini is healing quickly and here at the Foro Italico he is fully satisfied: "We didn't imagine it would heal so quickly and so well – explains Davis' former captain – and Fognini is he's very busy coming back and recovering. He's doing well here, he also feels the warmth of the crowd and he's energized. What's more, he won in front of his sons, with Federico running onto the pitch to hug him, a great pride for him".

DECISIVE PUSH — In short, we can say that with good footing and the love of the people, Fabio Fognini is back in good spirits and the desire to get involved. The example given by the former Italian No.1 is that of Andy Murray: "At this age, dealing with an injury makes you work harder, especially on a mental and physical level but also in your daily routine. But beyond all this, I want to give myself still a chance as Murray did too; obviously without making comparisons because he was a Fab Four while I was what I was…". For this reason, now that he's 129 in the world, the Ligurian has decided to start from the bottom up, from the Challengers: "We're already registered for 175 in Turin and then we'll go to the Roland Garros qualifiers. Fabio still wants to play, and his tennis he's really excellent. If he's in good shape, he can put any opponent in difficulty, he's already proved it."

NOW RUNES — The third round with Rune is eagerly awaited at the Foro Italico, two people with great personalities, two "hotheads". A match that should be played at the Colosseum given the two gladiators on the field: "It's true – continues Barazzutti – it will be an intense match and I don't think it will be one-way, on the contrary. Rune is young, explosive, fast, aggressive, but also great moments empty. Fabio is playing very well, he has all the possibilities to enjoy the match and still go forward". The collaboration between Corrado Barazzutti and Fabio Fognini will end after Roland Garros, but there are those who hope that the two can continue: "No, I will always be available to give Fabio a hand due to the relationship that binds us, but I end up with Paris. I won't travel with him to America, I have to follow my academy here in Rome. I have my students, and my grandchildren to follow. I like to help new talents grow, transfer what I know to them". Even with the "old talents" he doesn't fare badly.