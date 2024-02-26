Across Germany, except in Bavaria, local public transport will once again be on strike from Monday to Saturday – in waves. Passengers must expect restrictions on buses, trams and subways, for example.

Berlin: On the information board there is information about the warning strike by the Berlin public transport company (BVG). Several unions have called for a warning strike on Monday. Image: dpa

MWith work stoppages by bus drivers in Schleswig-Holstein, Saarland and the Trier region, the Verdi union's warning strike week in local public transport begins on Monday. Numerous bus connections are likely to be canceled as a result. In Schleswig-Holstein, employees of private bus companies are called on to go on a five-day warning strike. Urban traffic in Kiel, Lübeck, Flensburg and Neumünster is excluded.

In Saarland, the municipal transport companies in Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Völklingen and Neunkirchen are on strike all day, and two bus operators in the Trier region. In Berlin, transport companies expect restrictions on bus, tram and subway traffic from Monday until the afternoon. The reason here is a warning strike by three other unions.

Verdi has planned industrial action across Germany from Monday to Saturday, regionally on different days. The main strike day is Friday, March 1st. Bavaria is the only federal state not affected. Parallel to the warning strikes, Fridays For Future is organizing numerous demonstrations against the climate crisis on March 1st.

The regional collective bargaining rounds focus on the working conditions for employees. Verdi demands shorter working hours without financial losses, longer rest periods between individual shifts, more vacation days or more vacation pay.