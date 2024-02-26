Liverpool seeks to pamper its customers and that is why it has launched an incredible promotion that you cannot miss. This is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo cell phone, a next-generation device that offers the best high-end experience at a reduced price of only $7,264.

This new price represents a significant discount of $3,000 on its original price of $10,264. Liverpool promotion includes 256GB model, presenting the exclusive color of the year 2024 by PANTONE '13-1023 Peach Fuzz'. This velvety soft peach shade is not only aesthetically appealing but also promises to enrich users' viewing experience.

He Motorola Edge 40 Neo impresses with its cutting-edge design, highlighted by Pantone color and a vegan leather cover that adds a touch of modern luxury.

As for the screen, the device offers an immersive experience thanks to its 6.55 inch pOLED panel with resolution Full HD+ 2400×1080. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, it guarantees smooth and sharp images at all times.

In terms of performance, the Moto Edge 40 Neo does not disappoint. Equipped with a MediaTek 7030 processor and 5G technology, along with 8GB of RAM, offers outstanding performance, ideal for smooth gaming and multitasking. Furthermore, with 256GB storagethere is more than enough space to store photos, videos and important files.

The battery 5000 mAh with 68W fast charging It ensures long autonomy and minimum charging times, reaching 50% in just 15 minutes.

One of the most notable features of this device is its water resistance, with IP68 certification, providing optimal protection against water and dust.

In the camera section, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo stands out with a premium system. Its two lenses with one 50MP maximum resolution They capture vivid, sharp images, providing an exceptional photography experience.

With all these features and its attractive promotional price, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in Liverpool It is presented as an irresistible option for those looking for a next-generation cell phone with excellent value for their money.