A passenger bus carrying more than 50 migrants, most of them from Venezuela, collided with a truck on a highway in the state of San Luis Potosí, northern Mexico, immigration authorities reported Wednesday.

The accident occurred in the early hours of this Wednesday on Highway 57at the El Huizache-Matehuala junction.

In a statement, the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico indicated that after the collision, agents and rescuers helped the foreign migrants who were injured in the crash.

He specified that 54 migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Brazil, Peru, and Chile and said that with the help of state security and medical assistance agencies, eight injured migrants were taken to the Matehuala General Hospital and Clinic 14 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

While the bus driver died due to the impact between the bus and the tractor-trailer. He also pointed out that all migrants who were injured will be given Visitor cards for Humanitarian Reasons.

In the note, the INM indicated that the majorityThe number of migrants had an appointment with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program. of the United States to request asylum in that country.

Among the 54 foreigners, Migration from Mexico identified 35 from Venezuela, nine from Colombia, four from Guatemala, three from Haiti, one from Brazil, one from Peru, one from Chile, and one more of Mexican nationality.

He pointed out that among the migrants, family nuclei originating from Colombia and Venezuela were found, who were left under the guardianship and assistance of the state representation of the Office of the Attorney for the Protection of Children and Adolescents.

In addition, the INM said that it will follow up on the health status of the people who were injured in this accident.

The Matehuala area, in San Luis Potosí, has aroused concern from the Government of Mexico due to the presence of kidnapping gangs that have attacked migrants transiting through the country towards the United States.

In the last two months in the area there have been massive kidnappings, one involving more than 120 migrants in April and another in mid-May with 50 migrants.

The fact reflects the unprecedented migratory flow in the region, with more than 2.76 million undocumented people intercepted by the United States at the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

