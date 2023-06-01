Pushilin announced his intention to cooperate with Chechen fighters to liberate Maryinka

The authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic intend to work closely with the Chechen fighters to liberate Maryinka. This was stated by the acting head of the DNR Denis Pushilin. RIA News.

According to him, the Marya direction is currently in the zone of responsibility of units from Chechnya. Pushilin stressed that the Chechen units had shown themselves well in the zone of the special military operation.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military managed to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the village of Maryinka near Donetsk. In particular, the Russian military moved forward, carrying out an attack from the territory of a tire repair plant and the Agroresurs enterprise. In addition, strikes were inflicted on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Pobeda and Georgievka in the Maryinsky direction.