Naples commits suicide because she is tired of insults: she wanted to change sex

Drama in Naples, a young woman trans from 19 years she chose to commit suicide, fed up with one bullied life just because she wanted to change sex. “What’s wrong with the want to be myself?“Chiara often asked. A question – reads the newspaper – which now no one will be able to answer desperate gesture. The young trans took her own life in her home, in the Piscinola neighborhood, while her mother was not in her house. A life of suffering, violence, bullying and marginalization only because she wanted to express her female identity. “Why do I have to suffer if I want to put a lipstick and make up?“- she asked the operators of the Gay center in Rome – toll-free number against homotransphobia – the first ones she had contacted, already at the age of 17, to ask Help.

Bullied from his companions, – continues Repubblica – he had left the school. “They ridiculed me, I couldn’t take it anymore,” she said. “What’s wrong or wrong if I want to go out wearing a skirt? ” he asked in tears after yet another insult on the street, in Scampia. From here, then, the reception in a community for minors at risk, also supported by LGBT associations of the territory. At the forefront is the InConTra Clinic, in Portici, aimed specifically at transgender people and the only free one in Italy. At 18, the decision of leave the community and the return home, where in the meantime the family had also faced a path. Initially, in fact, he had rejected Chiara and hers coming out. In September, a psychological support the ASL but the first appointment was set for next 21 December. Three months of waiting.

