New York. Brad Pitt action movie “Bullet Train” topped the box office for the second weekend in a rowaccording to studio estimates released Sunday, while “Top Gun: Maverick’s” slow theater and incredible staying power allowed it to rise to third place 12 weeks after its release.

After grossing some $30 million in its opening weekend, “Bullet Train” added 13.4 million in its second week. Costing $90 million to produce, David Leitch’s killer film has grossed $54.4 million in two weeks for Sony Pictures. Worldwide, it has 114.5 million.

Three new films had big openings but failed to break into the top five at the box office. The slowdown, anticipated, but not to such a dimension, gave rise to the highest production of the year, “Maverick” to stay among the highest grossing.

Nearly three months after its release, Paramount Pictures released the “Top Gun” sequel in more theaters, from 2,760 to 3,181. It grossed 7.2 million for a cumulative total of 673.8 million. The biggest hit in the studio’s history ranks seventh all-time at the domestic box office, not accounting for inflation, just above “Titanic” and just below “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The unusual permanence of “Top Gun: Maverick” is even more remarkable at a time when studios have curtailed their theatrical runtime, now that films move to streaming services after about 45 days in theaters.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was barely beaten by the Warner Bros.’ film. “DC League of Super-Pets”. The studio estimated Sunday that its animated film grossed $7.17 million in its third week, just above “Maverick’s” $7.15 million.

Estimated ticket sales between Friday and Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. Local figures will be released on Monday

1. “Bullet Train,” $13.4 million

2. “DC League of Super-Pets,” $7.2 million

3. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $7.2 million

4. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” $5.3 million

5. “Nope,” $5.3 million

6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $4.9 million

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” $4 million

8. “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” $3.3 million

9. “Elvis,” $2.6 million

10. “Fall,” 2.5 million

