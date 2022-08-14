Yerry Mina: time off due to injury sets off alarms at Everton

The Colombian Defender yerry mina He continues to suffer from injuries and his outlook is not optimistic at Everton.

Mine and injuries

Yerry Mina (right) retires injured in the match Everton vs. Chelsea.

Mina was injured, once again, in the first game of the Premier league of this season.

It is now known that Everton are hopeful that Yerry Mina will return in October after the centre-back suffered an ankle ligament injury.

Mina is expected later a few eight weeks to recover, which has the technician in trouble Frank Lampardwho confirmed the absence that the defender will have.

This injury would prevent Mina from being in the Colombia selection in friendly matches in September, when the era starts in good form Nestor Lawrence.

Those injuries are probably the causes of a possible departure of Yerry Mina from Everton. The club has already had enough of the recurring blows, and they expected to have the Colombian for more games, but the plan turned out completely different from what they wanted.

