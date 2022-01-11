The bursting of a tire at almost 350 km / h could be very dangerous. An eventuality that could occur in one Bugatti Chiron: The Molsheim-based carmaker has identified a design flaw in the Michelin tires that equip the hypercar, and for this reason it has decided to issue a recall that covers almost all 60 units of the Chiron produced. The problem, according to what was also reiterated by the NHTSA, could lead to one high speed burst, with very serious consequences.

Bugatti has made it known that the cracks on the tires could appear after the hypercar has driven 4,000 kilometers, and to offer to replace the tires on the more extreme version Pur Sport when they reach 3,000 kilometers or a year and a half of life. While waiting for the recall to actually be carried out, the Molsheim-based automaker advised owners whose tires have already reached 4,000 kilometers or a year and a half of life not to drive their cars until the tires have been replaced. . According to reports from the NHTSA, Bugatti discovered the problem last September during the inspections of one of her Pur Sport prototypes and, after consulting Michelin, she was able to figure out which batches of tires and therefore which Chiron specimens were interested.

For this reason the French brand had decided to stop production by Chiron Pur Sport until replacement tires were available. The owners of the hypercars affected by the recall will be contacted directly by Bugatti, which will carry out all necessary repairs completely free of charge. We remind you that, unlike the standard Chiron, the Pur Sport is able to reach 350 km / h of electronically limited maximum speed, a top speed that really risks put your safety at risk of his driver in the event that a tire burst actually occurs.