There will be no reform of the Penal Code in 2022 and neither is it part of the Government’s plans to promote legislative initiatives to “adapt” the constitutional monarchy to the Spain of the 21st century. These two issues occupied a good part of the political debate and not a few hours of work in ministries such as Justice in the first half of 2021. This Tuesday, the Executive argued, instead, that its efforts should now be focused on economic recovery and in the modernization of the country’s productive structures with the help of European funds. And the rest, except for social issues, takes a back seat.

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, presented at the press conference after the Council of Ministers the Annual Regulatory Plan for 2022, a compendium of 368 regulations of which, as he advanced, 60 have to do with the recovery plan committed to Brussels , 92 are laws (11 organic and 81 ordinary) and nothing more and nothing less than 276 are royal decree laws, an exceptional figure that both the opposition and government allies tend to be suspicious of because it often becomes a swallower.

In the 2021 plan, presented at the end of August of that same year, the Executive already left out the reform of the crime of sedition that Pedro Sánchez had announced shortly after being invested, as a gesture towards the independentists, when he had not yet begun to pave the way for the granting of pardons to the main convicts of the ‘procés’. In August, it had been two months since they had received the pardon. And the minister who had fought to defend and articulate that reform thought almost ‘ad hominem’, Juan Carlos Campo, had left the Government in a crisis with which Sánchez marked a turning point in his speech: less Catalonia, more economy.

Despite the fact that, privately, Executive sources acknowledged that they no longer saw the point of continuing with the reform of the crimes for which the independence leaders went to prison – among other things, because they would not even have the support of ERC, which demands the amnesty, nor, of course, with that of the PP – they never raised their resignation as final. They had spent too many months defending that their purpose was not to favor the sovereignists but to adjust the Penal Code to the 21st century and assimilate us to other European countries.

“Renewal” pending



The fact that the matter has once again been left off the government’s agenda makes it difficult for it to be repeated. And the same happens with the regulations that may affect the Crown, but, in this case, Moncloa relies on the fact that it is Felipe VI himself who sets the times. At the end of 2020, during his year-end balance, Sánchez conveyed the idea that the monarch was determined to take steps to advance in the “renewal” of the institution he embodies and used two keywords: “accountability” and “transparency”.

The minister makes it clear that there is no regulation on the agenda that could affect the Crown; nor does the regulation of ‘lobbies’



In his balance of 2021, on the other hand, he was much more sparing. “When they have news it will be because that is how it occurs,” he said. Bolaños made it clear, in fact, that despite the fact that among the laws planned for this year is the reform of the transparency law to regulate “relations with interest groups,” the Casa del Rey will remain on the sidelines.

On the other hand, they have included in the plan rules that Unidos Podemos has been demanding for a long time, such as the housing law, the ‘trans’ law, the reform of the abortion law or the family law. Also a trafficking law to, according to the minister, “to end sexual exploitation.” What still does not exist in firm is a proposal to abolish prostitution, a commitment that the head of the Executive and his party assumed in the last congress of the PSOE.