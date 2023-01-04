Bludger it is probably Bugatti’s most iconic high-performance coupe. Probably, indeed certainly, due to its beating heart, a W16 quadriturbo engine with 1,850 HP and as many Nm of maximum torque. The numbers speak for themselves: weight of 1,240 kg, weight/power ratio of 0.67 kg/hp, top speed of 500 km/h if you use 110-octane petrol, sprint from 0 to 100 km/h, consumable in 2 .17 seconds. Each of the forty examples of Bugatti Bolide is sold at 4 million eurosa prohibitive figure for almost anyone.

For this reason, the Molsheim-based car manufacturer has decided to enter into a partnership with the group Lego for the creation of a set for the scale reproduction of his hypercar. Sure it’s not like getting behind the wheel of the real coupe, but it can definitely inspire kids aged 9 and up to build their own model race car. Also for this reason its reproduction has been treated in detail: working W16 engine, gull-wing steering and doors, yellow and black livery and authentic sticker details. All contained in a Lego Technic construction set that measures over 8 cm in height, 31 cm in length and 13 cm in width, with 905 pieces in total. The same Danish group talks about “introduction to engineering”considering that “Lego Technic buildable model sets feature realistic movement and mechanics that introduce young Lego builders to the universe of engineering.”

And that’s not all, because Lego Technic components meet the most stringent industry standardare always of consistent, reliable quality and are easily assembled and disassembled in the name of safety, since they are subjected to various tests, including drop, heat, crush and twist, and are analyzed to ensure they meet the rigorous standards of global security. “The Lego Technic model of Bugatti Bolide is the expression of a perfect partnership among our brands”the words of Wiebke Stahl, managing director of Bugatti International.