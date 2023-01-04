The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro (PSD), began to define its team of secretaries. So far, at least 2 names are closed. Are they:

Carlos Goulart — Secretary of Agricultural Defense. He is already an employee of the ministry. Today, he works as Director of the Plant Health and Agricultural Inputs Department;

Wilson Vaz de Araujo — Secretary for Agricultural Policy. He is an employee of the ministry.

There may still be changes in the names of the secretariats. But the design must remain similar to what it was in the previous management.

However, there are some differences. As the ministry was divided into 3, some former secretariats left the minister’s purview.

One example is the Secretariat for Aquaculture and Fisheries, which became a ministry and is under the management of federal deputy Andre de Paula (PSD-PE). The secretariats for Cooperativism and Land Affairs were also redirected to the Ministry of Agrarian Development, whose holder is the federal deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP).

The executive secretary has not yet been defined. People close to the minister say he expects the fate of the federal deputy and former minister of Agriculture to be decided Neri Geller (PP-MT), which is also quoted for the position.

Geller, on the other hand, pleads for the presidency of Conab (Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento), which went to the Ministry of Agrarian Development. For political reasons, Fávaro would be waiting for these definitions. He and Geller are from the same state, Mato Grosso.