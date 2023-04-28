At an archaeological site near the Red Sea a statue of Buddha was discovered that reveals the existence of commercial links between the Roman Empire and India.

This April 27, The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shared an image showing a statue of Buddha, discovered in the ancient Egyptian seaport of Berenice, now known as Medinet el Haras.

The country is trying to recover its tourism sector, which suffered greatly from the political instability after the war between Ukraine and Russia, two countries that supply tourists to Egypt. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

As reported by the country’s authorities, the statuette, which measures approximately 71 centimeters, dates from the Roman era and represents a Buddha with a cloak, devoid of his right limbs, and with a halo surrounding his head, in reference to the sun’s rays.

At the time of the Roman Empire, Egypt was the heart of the trade route that linked it with many regions of the ancient world.explained the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri.

back then the ships arrived mainly from India, laden with spices, jewelry, textiles, and/or ivory.

Among other discoveries they made during the excavation an inscription in Sanskrit, dating back to the time of the Roman Emperor Marcus Julius Philip, and two coins belonging to the Indian kingdom of Satavájana were found.

Egypt is noted for its frequent archaeological findssince some of them reveal important data that are related to ancient society.

Among the most important tourist centers in Egypt are El Cairo (capital of Egypt), Luxor and Aswan, three places that are considered classic and that they should be included in any trip to the country.

