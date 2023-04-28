The Ministry of Labor reminded the Russians of the long weekend from April 29 to May 1 and from May 6 to 9

In the upcoming May holidays, Russians are waiting for a long weekend, which in 2023 will last three days in honor of May 1 and four days in honor of Victory Day. about this in his TelegramThe channel reminded the Ministry of Labor.

“The month starts with a long weekend from April 29th to May 1st. Thanks to this, there will be only four working days in the first week: from May 2 to May 5, ”the department noted.

This will be followed by a long weekend in honor of Victory Day, which in 2023 falls on Tuesday. As a result, you will be able to relax from May 6 to May 9 inclusive. This will be followed by another short work week, this time of three days, from 10 to 12 May.

Earlier it was reported that State Duma Vice Speaker Vladislav Davankov sent appeals from the New People party to Russian governors with a request to extend the May holidays in 2023. He called on the heads of regions to make the days from May 2 to May 5 non-working this year. According to the politician, the Russians need a long weekend, as they feel the symptoms of depression.

Davankov also said that a bill was submitted to parliament on a long weekend from May 1 to May 9 by reducing the New Year holidays by four days. The explanatory note to the document emphasizes that the initiative will not change the number of non-working days, and will not require additional budget expenditures. According to the vice-speaker, it is better to go to the forest for kebabs, “than to sit at home with salads in winter.”

Commenting on the initiatives to increase the number of days off in May and reduce them in January, Yaroslav Nilov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, recalled that this discussion has been going on for more than a year, but none of the proposed bills has been adopted. According to him, an increase in the number of days off will create an additional burden on the country’s economy, as well as on businesses and citizens who earn piecework.