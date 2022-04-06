Home page world

Of: Tobias Utz

Russia’s troops are focused on the “liberation” of eastern Ukraine. Troops that caused havoc in Bucha could be deployed.

Kyiv – Pictures from Bucha at Kyiv* have caused worldwide outrage in the past few days. In view of the latest atrocities by Russian soldiers, there was increasing talk of war crimes. But such crimes have been happening for some time, for example in the east of the Ukraine*.

The Ukrainian government is already expecting the next military offensive there of Russia*. The Kremlin announced some time ago that it was changing its strategy. The priority is no longer the capture of the capital Kyiv, but the “liberation” of the Donbass in the east. The authorities “called on the population to leave these areas and are doing everything to ensure that the evacuations are organized,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned on Telegram. According to Wereshchuk, in order to save lives, this must be done as quickly as possible.

Ukraine war: is the Bucha brigade also fighting in the Donbass?

A brigade previously deployed in Bucha for atrocities in the Donbass could apparently also be involved in the Russian military offensive in Donbass Ukraine war* worried. This is the result of an analysis by the think tank “Institute for the Study of War”, which specializes in military tactics. In the latest management report it is said that the 64th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army was ordered to the Donbass. Russian soldiers belonging to the unit are also believed to be on a list of “war criminals” published by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

The institute’s assessment is based on an unconfirmed report by the Ukrainian secret service. In view of such forecasts, even before Vereshchuk’s warning on Telegram, the Luhansk governor called for people to flee: “We believe that they are preparing for a massive attack,” Serhiy Gaiday said in a statement.

According to the think tank's analysis, the battle for eastern Ukraine will be decided in one city in particular: Sloviansk. The location is considered the key to spreading to the west. There it is possible to connect with troops coming from the Sumy region, the report says. Russia's capture of the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk will "probably fail" if Sloviansk can be defended. (do)