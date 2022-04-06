There are 7,277 coronavirus infections in Campania today, 6 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded another 12 deaths. New cases were identified on 41,631 tests. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region, 12 new deaths are included, 10 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 2 occurred previously but recorded yesterday. In Campania, 31 Covid patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 725 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.