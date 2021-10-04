Buccaneers with Post Luck



Foxborough Tom Brady returned to the New England Patriots for the first time since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the summer of 2020. In a close game, the 44-year-old also won an NFL record.







Without shining too much, but with another record, quarterback superstar Tom Brady won the first duel with his former team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 7:17 p.m. against the New England Patriots on Sunday night (local time). Brady had played for the Pats for 20 years and won the National Football League title six times. He left town 18 months ago. “I won’t cry. I’ve already done that, “said Brady in an interview with NBC after the game.

The 44-year-old exceptional player did not succeed in a touchdown pass against his former team around Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart. However, Brady is now the quarterback with the most pass yards in National Football League history. In the first half he overtook Drew Brees, who had made 80,358 yards in his career. “Nothing in this sport can be achieved without great teammates and coaches,” said Brady.







With 55 seconds to go, the Patriots ‘field goal attempt hit the post from 56 yards and the Buccaneers’ victory was sealed. The 23-year-old Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had previously impressed with his performance and scored two touchdown passes. Numerous Patriots pros and coaches came to Brady after the game and clapped or hugged him. Patriots coach Bill Belichick also briefly congratulated him.

For Brady’s buddy Rob Gronkowski, who had won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and now also plays for the Buccaneers, the return to the old place of work was canceled. He hadn’t even traveled because of broken ribs.

Brady was greeted with applause by the fans as they warmed up. “That was cool. It was my home for 20 years, my children were born here, ”said Brady. During the game, however, the people in the stands of the Gillette Stadium booed and whistled whenever he was on the ball.

On the other hand, the matchday was mixed for the St. Brown brothers. Equanimeous St. Brown was called by the Green Bay Packers at short notice in the squad for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The only pass quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw at him in the 27-17 win was incomplete. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes from his quarterback Jared Goff, but suffered the fourth defeat with the Detroit Lions at 14:24 at the Chicago Bears.

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0 wins), who only play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, and the Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are the only teams still undefeated. The Cardinals won 37:20 at the also unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.

