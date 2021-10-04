Arrests and searches throughout Italy of people believed to belong to the ‘Ndrangheta accused of mafia-type association, murder and illegal possession of weapons. From the early hours of the morning, in the provinces of Brescia, Reggio Calabria and Vibo Valentia, 200 soldiers from the Provincial Commands of the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza of Brescia, together with personnel from the Special Operational Group of the Carabinieri and the Central Service for Organized Crime Investigation of the Guard of Finance, and with the support of the respective competent Committees for the territory, are carrying out a detention order of suspect of crime of the Public Prosecutor, issued by the District Prosecutor, against 5 persons, held responsible, in concert with each other, for having detained and brought common and war weapons (pistols and hand grenades) into a public place with the aim of carrying out a homicidal project, developed in a context of organized crime, with the aggravating circumstance of having facilitated the activity of a ‘Ndrangheta family.

As part of the ‘Wild Tobacco’ operation, 27 searches are underway throughout the national territory of natural persons and legal entities involved in the investigations.