The steaming and bubbling water must have attracted the attention of quite a few onlookers who flocked to the marina of a Spanish seaside resort to understand what was going on underwater. The answer is simple, there was one at the bottom of the sea Tesla Model X, over for reasons still to be clarified by soaking in the waters of the port. Judging from the images spread on the web, it seems that it was the car’s electrical system that created that effect, probably due to the long stay in the water.

In fact, before the recovery, they would have passed for 12 hours, with the divers and the technicians of the port who were not able to approach the car until the waters “calmed down”. The images then showed how the cranes normally used to move boats proved particularly useful for bring the Tesla Model X back to dry land. Certainly what happened will be investigated to try to fully understand what could have led to a similar reaction. However, it is possible that salt water and corrosion have speeded up a process that would normally occur after a longer period of exposure to water. In fact, similar cases have so far given contrasting examples: there are in fact those who drove a Tesla in water, without particular consequences for the battery pack or for the instrumentation or those who instead saw the accumulators literally explode after the car was exposed. to the elements during a hurricane.

Clarifying the dynamics of the fall into the water at this point could be very important: the collision with the bottom or a previous collision could have damaged one of the battery modules, with lithium that in contact with water has generated such an amount of heat that it almost boils. Meanwhile, the owner will find himself having to deal with a car that in all probability will be thrown away.

Photo: Tom Powell