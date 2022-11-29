For many reasons, the South Korean boyband BTSemerged in the third generation of the kpop, is considered one of the best musical groups of all time. Previously, the American magazine TIME, one of the most important and influential in the world, named bangtan sonyeondan (as the band is also known) and its creator, composer and music producer Bang Si Hyuk, among the 100 most influential companies globally. It is worth mentioning that HYBE, formerly Big Hit Entertainment, is valued at 9.5 million dollars.

BTS is a group that debuted on June 13, 2013, becoming known with the song “No more dream”, included in the single album “2 Cool 4 Skool”. This made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The band’s name is an abbreviation of the Korean expression Bangtan Sonyeondan, which means “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” or “The Bulletproof Boys”.

What origin does the real name of the BTS members have? In South Korea the surname is used first and then the name; children take their father’s surname at birth and wives keep theirs to honor their family. Three of the boyband members (RM, Jin and V), their last names are Kimthe most common in this Asian country, which means “gold”.

In the case of Suga has the last name Min (“smart”), J-Hope’s last name is Jung (also spelled Jeong, Jong, Chung, and Chong, meaning “respect for neighbor”). For his part, Jimin has another of the most common surnames in the Republic of Korea, Park (It dates back to King Park Hyeokgeose; it is often assumed that it comes from the Korean noun “bag” meaning “gourd bottle”). BTS’s Golden Maknae has the last name Jeon (“cultivation field”).

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope.

Do you know what the real names of the BTS members mean?

It is worth mentioning that this extraordinary group of singers, rappers, composers, music producers, dancers and models received their respective names from their parents and grandparents.

Kim Namjoon (RM): genius of the south

Kim Seokjin (Jin): great treasure

Min Yoongi (Suga): grow up well and live life well

Jung Hoseok (J-Hope): will spread across the country

Park Jimin (Jimin): wisdom and will be higher than the sky

Kim Taehyung (V): everything will be fine, even in difficult times

Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook): the pillars of the nation

armythe fandom of btshas expressed that the meaning of their true names, are as beautiful as they are.

On the other hand, the moment least expected by ARMY has arrived: BTS members will carry out mandatory military service! The first to enlist in the South Korean Army will be Jin. In a statement, Big Hit Music (the agency that represents the K-Pop group), said in this regard: “other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS They hope to meet again as a group around 2025 after their service commitment.”

He also highlighted that “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”the title track from their anthology album “Proof,” is more than just a song, “it’s a promise, there’s so much more to come in the next few years for BTS.”