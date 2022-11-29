NATO | Ukraine’s request for “arms, arms, arms” continued: “Faster, faster”

On Tuesday, the NATO countries promised additional support for Ukraine when winter comes. Putin is trying to turn winter into a weapon, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said.

Bucharest

NATO countries promised to continue and increase their support for Ukraine in the coming of winter and changing the war settings at the foreign ministers’ meeting held in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Their message was that Russia is now trying to leave Ukrainians in the cold and in the dark with its repeated attacks on energy infrastructure.

However, this will not be allowed to break Ukraine or its helpers.

“President [Vladimir] Putin trying to use winter as a weapon to force Ukrainians to flee. He is trying to break the will of the brave Ukrainian people and divide all of us who support them,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference.

“NATO is not a party to the war, but we will support Ukraine as long as necessary, we will not back down,” he said.

In his statement The NATO countries promised to support Ukraine, for example, in repairing the energy infrastructure. According to Stoltenberg, additional support is coming, for example, for the purchase of fuel and generators through NATO’s so-called Cap package.

The scale of the support promised by the countries in total was not disclosed. From individual countries, for example The United States told For $53 million in support for Ukraine to acquire equipment related to energy infrastructure.

Russian as a result of the recent attacks, millions of Ukrainians have been without electricity. There have also been problems with access to clean water.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto (vihr) arrived in Bucharest directly from Kyiv, where the foreign ministers of several countries visited and saw the destruction.

“Finland’s announcement that we continue to support Ukraine and have also continued military support was very well received there,” Haavisto said before the start of the meeting.

Finland told recently of his tenth, approximately 56 million euro military aid package for Ukraine. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (central) management has mapped and promoted private sector energy equipment aid to Ukraine.

This year, a total of 300 million euros have been given in various forms of aid, Haavisto calculated.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba attended the dinner organized in connection with the meeting. He said he came to his previous ministerial meeting with the message “guns, guns, guns”.

He thanked for the support and stated that now he has a new message.

“Faster, faster, faster,” Kuleba said.

His message was that support for energy infrastructure is very important, but in addition support is still needed for air defense. Kuleba mentioned the Iris, Hawk and above all the Patriot systems.

“If we have transformers and generators, we can restore our energy system and provide people with the decent living conditions that President Putin is trying to take away from them. If we have air defense systems, we can protect this infrastructure from future Russian attacks.”

According to Kuleba, Patriots and transformers are, in a nutshell, what Ukraine needs most.

According to Stoltenberg, air defense in general and the Patriots are also discussed. However, when sending the systems, care must be taken to ensure that they work and are efficient. That means, among other things, their maintenance, spare parts and ammunition.

Ukraine has been supported in its air defense in the past. NATO countries and also other countries coordinate their arms aid through the wider, so-called Ramstein Group.

Finland and nothing new was heard about the progress of Sweden’s membership on Tuesday.

The countries are now participating as observer members for the first time in the entire program of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Haavisto and the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström met the foreign minister of Turkey, who is delaying the countries’ membership, on the sidelines of the meeting Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Haavisto did not comment on the meeting after that. Earlier in the day, he said he would take the same message to his Turkish colleague as in the recent phone conversation.

“I would certainly emphasize that the security of the entire Baltic Sea region, the security of the entire NATO region in these circumstances would require Finland and Sweden to be members of NATO. This is a message that has come from many of our neighbors from the Nordic and Baltic countries,” Haavisto said.

According to the statement approved by NATO’s foreign ministers, the accession of Finland and Sweden will increase the countries’ security, making NATO stronger and the Euro-Atlantic region safer. The security of the countries is of immediate importance to the federation, also during the accession process, the statement states.

Also Ukraine’s NATO membership came up on Tuesday. The place was suitable for it: At the NATO summit held in Bucharest in 2008, the countries signed a declaration according to which both Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members.

In their statement, the foreign ministers of the NATO countries stated that they will now reaffirm the decisions made at that time.

Stoltenberg said that NATO has shown that its doors are open by accepting new members.

At the same time, it became clear that right now is not the time for membership.

“The main focus is now on supporting Ukraine. We are in the middle of a war, so we should not do anything that could undermine the unity of allies in providing military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said before the meeting.