Grinding or clenching your teeth, whether awake or asleep, is called bruxism. It affects practically 80% of the population at some point in their lives and, in fact, is quite common in children and adolescents. People who have nocturnal bruxism, when they are asleep, if it is very intense, can have jaw disorders, headaches and damage to their teeth. In case of bruxism we must consult with our reference dental stomatologist.

Causes of bruxism

Anxiety and stress among others

It is not known exactly what causes bruxism but, at least, in daytime bruxism, the grinding or clenching of teeth when we are awake, when we are conscious, the associated causes are:

– Anxiety.

– Stress.

– Anger.

– Frustration.

– The tension.

– A habit of concentration.

– Inability to relax.

In the case of nocturnal bruxism, in addition to those related to daytime bruxism, it may also be due to the effect of chewing during sleep or incorrect posture.

The factors indicated that can cause us to develop bruxism are:

– Stress, anxiety, anger and frustration.

– Have a competitive, aggressive or hyperactive personality.

– Side effect of antidepressant medications.

– Smoke.

– Consume stimulating drinks such as coffee or alcohol.

– Consume illegal drugs.

– Cases of bruxism in the family.

– Suffer from a disease such as Parkinson’s, dementia, epilepsy, gastroesophageal reflux disorder, sleep apnea or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Symptoms of bruxism

Tooth wear and sensitivity

Among the symptoms that may reveal that we may have a case of bruxism are:

– Grinding the teeth with a perceptible noise.

– Clench your teeth.

– Dental problems: worn, fractured or cracked teeth…

– Tooth pain and sensitivity.

– Rigid jaw muscles.

– Jaw that cannot open or close completely.

– Pain or inflammation of the jaw, neck or face.

– Headache that starts in the temples.

– Bites on the inside of the cheek.

– Sleep disorder.

Diagnosis of bruxism

dental exam

The stomatologist or dentist will be able to verify in a dental examination, consultation or periodic check-up, when there may be a case of bruxism and will try to determine the cause. He or she will check for pain in your jaw muscles, wear and tear on your teeth, and ask about other symptoms such as headaches. You may also request an orthopantomogram (panoramic x-ray that includes jaws, mandible, and teeth).

Bruxism treatment and medication

Unloading splint and muscle relaxants

The reference treatment when confirming a case of bruxism is the discharge splint. It is a mouth guard, which is made to measure, and which protects the teeth, preventing us from damaging them when squeezing and preventing grinding.

It is also possible that muscle relaxants or medications will be prescribed to control anxiety and stress and even refer the case to a specialist in sleep disorders.

Bruxism prevention

Reduce stress

The first recommendation to avoid suffering from bruxism is to reduce our stress level by using all the resources at our disposal to achieve moments of relaxation: soft music, moderate exercise or a hot, relaxing bath.

It is important not to consume coffee, tea, tobacco or alcohol, especially at night; sleep well and use the bed only to sleep; and make regular visits to the dentist. At least one a year.