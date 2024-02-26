Local deputy Ambrocio Chávez Chávez assured that with the reforms that the President of the Republic is proposing, one of the objectives is that at workers in Mexico are offered fairer pensions, since they are currently retiring with only 50 percent of their full salary, and that is an injustice that should no longer continue. The Morenoist legislator. In addition, the labor law is also being reviewed because workers' rights were withdrawn, and one of them is precisely not allowing them to retire with 100 percent of their salary, something that affects federal employees, as is the case with teachers, but on the other hand, state employees do not have that problem, since they enjoy a universal pension, hence the idea is that these injustices against people who work a lifetime, and when he retires he is paid only half of what his salary was, which he can no longer continue, said the local deputy.

Drivers transporting personnel to the field are being trained in the Ruiz Cortines administration, this in order for them to obtain a certification that endorses them as suitable to perform that function, since in recent months there have been accidents with this type of units, putting the lives of the day laborers at risk. , so this is about everyone traveling as safely as possible. Isaúl Bojórquez, leader of the Alliance for Transportation of Personnel to the Field in Ruiz Cortines, revealed that this course taught by Juan José Ríos' Icatsin takes place every two years, where the objective is that not everyone has the responsibility of driving that type of units, hence the relevance of obtaining this certification, since it will be an essential requirement to perform that function, since many of the incidents that have occurred are because the drivers did not have sufficient preparation for it, regardless of what it says. many lives at risk, including yours.

It seems that The mayor of Sinaloa has not been able to define an ideal profile to serve as head of the Tourism Directorate in that mountain region, since last week they gave that appointment to Luz Carmina Romero Pérez, who comes to succeed Scarlett Orrantia, who by the way did not last very long in that position, but César Bojórquez had already been there before, So Rolando Mercado Araujo may think that the third time will be the charm, in addition to the fact that he only has eight months left in his administration.

The small local environmentalist Samuel Espinoza Urías added one more achievement to his resumeat just nine years of age, then obtained the silver medal at the international science and technology fair called Infomatrix Latin America, which was held in the city of Quito, Ecuador. This boy already won that contest last year, when it was held in Mexico, and although in that South American country he came with second place, he himself expressed on social networks that more than a medal, he came to Ecuador to try to add more. people who in turn generate more actions so that the planet changes for the better.