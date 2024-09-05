Boccia case, anything but unknown at Palazzo: 20 events, a motion that became law and a presentation on Tg2

New details emerge in the case Sangiuliano-Bocciathe failed consultant to the Minister of Culture and his former lover is certainly no stranger to the Chamber of Deputies and in political circles. In fact, a series of public eventsat least 20, in which Boccia is alongside leading figures in politics to present initiatives. And a “his” motion – reveals Il Fatto Quotidiano – it even became law. A relationship with the Palace that lasts for five yearswell before the whole Sangiuliano affair. At first for small initiatives. Then, little by little, she and the association “Fashion Week Milano Moda” (which has nothing to do with the well-known Milano Fashion Week event) have become so influential that they have even managed to push an amendment then incorporated into an article of a tax decree. All this while another of his presentations even ended up on Tg2. The very news program once directed by Sangiuliano.

Boccia, as her posts on social media demonstrate, – continues Il Fatto – has spent a lot of time on the category of cosmetic surgeons. The motion, which asked the total exemption of “touch-ups”was then partially implemented by article 4 quater of legislative decree 145 of 18 October 2023, which introduces VAT exemption for interventions prescribed for health reasons “including psycho-physical”. Three words that have in fact infinitely expanded the valid cases for the discount. In the various events at Montecitoriostarting from 2019, – according to what Il Fatto has learned – Boccia was accompanied by Monica Marangoni well-known TV presenter and journalist.

The two are very good friends – there are photos of them on social media together on vacation. Marangoni has been married to Cristiano for 16 years Ceresaniparliamentary advisor and former son-in-law of Ciriaco De Mita who from 2013 to 2022 was chief of staff of ministers such as Gaetano QuagliarielloMaria Elena Woods and Lorenzo Fountain. Ceresani, a Catholic, is described as very influential in political circles.