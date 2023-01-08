A fight in which more than 300 fans of the Rome and Naples andA service area near Arezzo (center) caused chaos on the A1 highway, as a section of it had to be closed and a 14-kilometre traffic jam was formed.

The clashes, in which a Romanist fan was slightly injured with a knife and had to be hospitalized, took place near the Badia Al Pino service area, at kilometer 364 of the highway that connects Milan (north) and Naples (south) and the same one where Gabriele Sandri, a fan of the lazioin 2007, local media reported.

According to the first reconstructions, the problems arose when around 1:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) several vans of Roma fans passed in front of the area where the police had established a rest area for a convoy of more than 30 vehicles with Neapolitan fans traveling to see their team’s league match against Sampdoria.

Stones and smoke bombs were thrown at the vans from the Neapolitan “caravan”, which provoked the reaction of some 150 Romanists, who stopped their vehicles on the shoulder and walked to the service area, where the clashes began, according to the same sources.

strong rivalry

the headquarters of Arezzo Police, the nearest town to the place of the events, pointed out that the clashes were due to an ambush set up by a group of Naples supporters to those of Roma, who were heading to Milan.

The rivalry between the two fans has been especially intense since 2014, after the death of the Neapolitan fan Cyrus Esposito, shot dead before the Italian Cup final between Napoli and Fiorentina played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The fight caused the closure of a section of the motorway, which in turn generated up to 14 kilometers of traffic jam on the A1 between Mount San Savino and Arezzo, which has already been reopened, while the police are identifying those involved.

The images of the clashes circulate on Twitter and Whatsapp and have been broadcast by various media.

