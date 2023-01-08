Hundreds of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro invaded Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia on Sunday, rejecting the inauguration a week ago of left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

A human tide of protesters dressed in yellow and green stormed the headquarters of the powers in the Brazilian capital, leaving impressive images that recall the invasion of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Demonstrators protest against the return to power of Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro in the second round on October 30 and was sworn in as Brazil’s new president a week ago.

(You can read: Brazil: riot group enters the Presidential Palace to regain control).

The reactions of world leaders have not been long in coming.

The Portuguese government condemned the “violent actions” that have been registered in Brasilia and called for the “replacement of order and legality” in the country. “The Portuguese Government condemns the actions of violence and disorder that took place today in Brasilia, reiterating its unequivocal support for the Brazilian authorities in restoring order and legality“, says a brief statement from the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, expressed his “unconditional support” for his Brazilian counterpart. “I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that of the Argentine people to @LulaOficial in the face of this attempted coup d’état that he is facing,” the president said on his official Twitter account.

Solidarity with Brazilian democracy!

French leaders, both from President Emmanuel Macron’s party and from the left-wing opposition, also criticized the “far-right attack in Brazil.”

“Solidarity with the Brazilian people, whose institutions are under attack by far-right activists. This is what conspiracyism leads to, the delegitimization of a democratically elected president and the questioning of universal suffrage,” Macronist MEP Stéphane Séjourné, general secretary of the Renaissance presidential party, said on Twitter.

(You may be interested in: Latin America, the region with the most murders of press professionals in 2022).

Likewise, the leader of the left-wing opposition Jean-Luc Mélenchon, candidate in the April presidential elections, accused “the extreme right” Brazilian of “attempting a Trump-style coup against the new left-wing president Lula,” he wrote on Twitter.

See also Controversial Activision CEO receives 375 million after Microsoft takeover Reprehensible and undemocratic the coup attempt by the Brazilian conservatives encouraged by the leadership of the oligarchic power, their spokesmen and fanatics

The one who also rejected the crisis in the South American giant was the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who asked to “respect the democratic institutions” of Brazil and expressed the “unfailing support of France” to the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected! President Lula can count on the unfailing support of France“Macron said on Twitter.

Another Latin American country that offered its support to Brazil was Bolivia, as indicated in a statement by the Foreign Ministry on social networks: “We reject the violent actions of the last hours, against the democratic institutions of the Federative Republic of Brazil and we reiterate our support to the brother people of Brazil and its president, Lula Da Silva, democratically elected at the polls”.

(Be sure to read: Brazil: videos of the violent takeover of Congress and the presidential palace).

The president of Mexico, the leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also spoke about it on his Twitter account: “The coup attempt by the conservatives of Brazil encouraged by the leadership of the oligarchic power, their spokesmen and fans, is reprehensible and undemocratic.”

More news in EL TIEMPO

Stationary bike or elliptical? This is the best option to lose weight

Sunday of the Epiphany of the Lord: what it means and how it is celebrated

She left teaching to be a cashier in a supermarket: “The teachers are not well”

Trends WEATHER

*With information from EFE and AFP