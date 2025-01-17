The European Commission is increasing scrutiny of the social network of American tycoon Elon Musk as part of the open investigation into disinformation practices and interference in electoral processes. This Friday, Brussels asked X, the former Twitter, to send you information about the operation of the recommendation system algorithms of the online platform.

“Today we take new measures to shed light on compliance with the X recommendation systems with the obligations imposed by the DSA”, indicated the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, responsible for Technological Sovereignty, Henna Virkkunen. “We are committed to ensuring that all platforms operating in the EU respect our legislation, which aims to make the online environment fair, safe and democratic for all European citizens.”

Specifically, the European Commission has asked the social network to provide it, before February 15, with internal documents on the recommendation system and the recent changes applied to it.

Based on a “retention order” the platform is required to preserve all information related to future changes in the design and operation of the recommendation system algorithms for the period covered. between January 17 of this year and December 31. A condition that would not apply if Brussels concluded its investigation before this deadline.

Finally, the Community Executive has requested access to X’s commercial servers, as well as the technical details of its content interfaces in order to delve into research on content moderation and the virality of user profiles.

It should be taken into account that this new movement from Brussels comes after the steps taken by the American tycoon in the German election campaign. Musk has not only positioned himself in favor of the far-right phil-Nazi group, Alternative for Germany (AfD), but has also spread an interview through his social network with the leader of the far-right formation, Alice Weidel.

The European Commission takes a further step in the investigation procedures open to the old Twitter. There are for multiple reasons: for failing to comply with community regulations for mitigate risks related to civic discourse and electoral processes. Due to the lack of transparency and access to public data or for deceiving users with its blue check verification system.

The company You could face a fine of 6% of your annual turnover world and even see its activity suspended if it does not follow Brussels’ guidelines. The European Commission ensures that the platform operates within the legal limits of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA).