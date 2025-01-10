Although the charges for which he has been convicted are susceptible to up to four years in prison, the judge announced last week that there would be no jail sentence, fine or probation.

Updated at 4:23 p.m.





The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, was sentenced this Friday by a New York court to an “unconditional release”, a type of sentence that does not imply a fine, prison or probation, for the bribery case. former porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known as ‘Stormy Daniels’.

Trump was convicted in April on a total of 34 charges, when he was not even confirmed as an official candidate for the White House. The judge held him responsible for falsifying documents to hide a payment of $130,000 to ‘Stormy Daniels’who he paid not to talk about an alleged extramarital relationship.

The president-elect, who has spent months denouncing the case as political persecution, has not been present in the New York court and has listened to the sentence by videoconference from his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

In his final statement before hearing the sentence, Trump declared that this entire case “has represented a step backwards for New York and its judicial system” and insisted that what happened “has been a political witch hunt,” designed to harm his “reputation.”