The solid cosmeticsto It has been making a place for itself in the toiletry bag for years. Soaps, shampoos, conditioners, sunscreens, blushes, makeup bases and also perfumes. Solid fragrances are not new, on the contrary, they have existed for centuries, and although they seemed forgotten, there are more and more beauty brands that are betting on them. Painted Hopea Dior perfume expert, tells us that “solid perfumes have existed since the time of the egyptians. They used wax cones that they wore on their heads so that they would melt in the heat throughout the day. In it Renaissance “Lockets and rings that carried solid perfumes inside became fashionable.” Precisely, the French brand has been the latest to launch a solid proposal to smell good: its iconic Miss Dior is now presented in a stick.

Advantages and disadvantages of solid perfumes

A solid perfume is made with a wax or oil basedto which the chords and notes are added, which will give it the smell. In addition to the format, the main difference with traditional perfume is that It does not contain alcohol or water. Its elaboration is, therefore, more sustainableand normally, more artisanal than that of liquid perfumes. Furthermore, the absence of alcohol makes it a more suitable option for sensitive skin.

Esperanza Pintado points to another advantage of the solid format: «the comfort. It is so light that we can carry it in our bag and apply it throughout the day. In the case of Dior Mini Miss, it hydrates, leaves the skin soft and its texture is very pleasant. For traveling they are also more practical, since you do not have to check them in if you go by plane.

Experts assure that the fixation of solid perfumes is greater than that of liquid ones, because it is applied to a specific area and the fragrance is not lost in the air, although it also depends on the formula used. However, the drawback is that it “only allows perfume a limited area. The result is less bulky, it is more appreciated at short distances,” says Esperanza Pintado.









How to use solid perfume

Within the solid perfumes we can find the stick format, which It is applied directly to the areas we want to perfumeusually pulse ones, to achieve greater projection of the fragrance: wrists, neck, inside of the elbow, knee, etc. You just have to apply the bar in place, using circular movements.

Another option is those that come in a compact or box, similar to lip balms. To apply the latter, Begoña GómezYves Rocher treatment expert, advises: «take a small amount of product with the pads of the thumb, index and ring fingers and massage them for 5 seconds so that it melts slightly. Then they are applied to the wrists, neck, inside the elbow and knee joints, the area under the chest, the navel and the back of the neck. Another option, so that the aroma remains for longer hours, is to make a double application, according to the expert: “spread it straight out of the shower, when the pores are more open and absorb the product better, and repeat the application two hours later.” Finally, some solid perfumes have a spray version, so they can also be used together to increase their hold.

Below, we leave you several options for solid perfumes, to join this trend and always smell good.

Dior Mini Miss Eau de Parfum

Dior Mini Miss Eau de Parfum, the solid version of a perfumery classic.



D.R.





In format lipstick with an elegant case with the pink, gray or black houndstooth print, depending on the version (Blooming Bouquet, Eau de Parfum or Parfum), this alcohol-, paraffin- and water-free perfume has been formulated with a rose wax base, and the same concentration smell of perfumes Dior. Its melting and comfortable texture guarantees an application without a sticky effect. It can be used alone, or in combination with perfume spray, to increase its trail. Price: 76 euros

Solid perfume Sur Le Lande Yves Rocher

Sur Le Lande solid perfume by Yves Rocher.



D.R.





With 89% ingredients of natural origin and free of alcohol, this fragrance fuses the whisper of wildflowers anchored by the power of a Breton seaweed absolute. From a floral/oriental/mineral family, it is, in the words of its creator, the perfumer Caroline Dumur«an olfactory postcard that captures the essence of this infinite and wild wasteland that sculpts the landscape of Brittany. A land full of character with the sea as a backdrop.” Price: 24.90 euros, now reduced to 12.45 euros.

L’eau Papier de Dyptique

L’eau Papier de Dyptique in solid format.



D.R.





Solid perfume whose notes of white musk and mimosa are nuanced with accords of blonde woods and rice steam. Alcohol-free and rechargeable indefinitely, L’Eau Papier It is applied with the fingertips on the inside of the wrists and neck. Just as ink slowly permeates paper, solid perfume perfumes the skin and reveals its unique and exclusive fragrance over time. Price: 60 euros.

Gingembre Rouge Solid Perfume by Roger & Gallet

Solid perfume Wellbeing by Roger & Gallet.



D.R.





Roger & Gallet It also offers its traditional wellness scented waters in a solid version. Alcohol-free, this formula based on vegetable waxes combines coconut oil and the perfumed notes of the collection. It is a creation of Alberto Morillas and Amandine Clerc-Mariewith 92% natural ingredients, which is presented in a practical stick. Gingembre Rouge includes notes of deliciously candied ginger, enhanced by pink berry spice. It contains 5 grams that, according to the French brand, provide 150 uses. Price: 14.90 euros.

Teint de Neige Solid Perfume

Teint de Neige solid perfume by Lorenzo Villoresi Firenze.



D.R.





A floral and powdery eau de parfum created by the master perfumer Lorenzo Villoresiwhich is presented in a sober and elegant metal case that evokes the compacts of the Belle Époque. The container is refillable and contains 10g of solid perfume. Price: 120 euros.

Mai solid perfume by Mainbo

Solid perfume for Women Mai by mainbo.



D.R.





A floral and fruity fragrance in solid format that melts upon contact with the skin. In addition, it deeply hydrates thanks to its principles 100% ecologicalfree of toxins and chemical substances. Price: 18.50 euros.