Goals and assists for the top scorer of the last Serie C and first three points for Corini. Cagliari draws last on the Como field, thanks to Gaston Pereiro’s goal that responds to Mancuso’s advantage. Great party for the Cittadella which makes 4 at Pisa

The first Saturday of Serie B 2022/23 ends with 11 goals, four penalties and the usual show. The Cittadella makes 4 at Pisa in a match full of emotions, with three penalties and an own goal (4-3). Double by Baldini. Palermo gets rid of Perugia at home (2-0), while Cagliari catches Como again in the 90th minute (1-1).

CITADEL-PISA 4-3 – Poker served. The Cittadella gets the three points in an evening in which everything happens: three penalties, an own goal, a goal in half overhead. Start from here. At 27 ‘masterpiece by Masucci, 37, who takes advantage of a bank from De Vitis and beats Kastrati from inside the area in a scissor kick. Pisa in the lead, but then the Cittadella is unleashed. At 38 ‘Baldini slips Nicolas after a good corner kick scheme. Veil of Danzi and right from the edge of the tip, which in the second half also finds the brace. Let’s go in order. At 52 ‘Zufferli whistles a penalty kick for the Citadel after consulting the Var (touch of Masucci’s hand). Baldini goes to the spot, but Nicolas saves (ninth penalty neutralized in his career). In the same action, however, Marin puts Cassandro down and the referee has no doubts, another penalty. Baldini, this time, changes angle and makes no mistake: 2-1 and a brace. The trio is an own goal by Hermannsson, unlucky in deflecting an Antenucci cross (61 ‘). Asensio, three minutes later, the poker falls … again on a penalty. Pisa wakes up late: at 90 ‘Sibilli shortens his head on a corner, at 97’ Canestrelli makes 4-3. A near miss. See also The Argentine women's team closed the year: balance of successes and adjustments

COMO-CAGLIARI 1-1 – A masterpiece by Gaston Pereiro saves Cagliari from defeat. Under the eyes of Fabregas, in the stands with his family, Como gets back to its ninetieth after having failed a few occasions. The Sardinians are close to scoring after just ten minutes, but Ghidotti neutralizes a nice header from Pavoletti on the line. At 14 ‘, however, Cerri touches the eurogol trying the shot of the scorpion. Tall. Advantage only postponed: at 19 ‘Mancuso collects the assist from Blanco and scores the winning goal with an empty net, easy easy. Fabregas applauds. In the second half it is pure academy: Parisians eat the 2-0 all alone in front of Radunovic (50 ‘), then Cagliari looks for an equal in every way. After a slew of solos Pereiro finds the goal of the weekend – and likewise – with a twenty-meter southpaw straight at the intersection (90 ‘).

PALERMO-PERUGIA 2-0 – Two goals, one for half, and the rosanero dismiss the Perugia case. 1190 days after the last match in Serie B. The new Palermo of Corini and the City Football Group looks great at Barbera and thanks the usual Matteo Brunori, the hero of the promotion, 25 goals in Serie C last year, today protagonist with goals and assists. At 23 ‘Lisi lands Elia and the referee has no doubts: direct red and penalty kick. Brunori kicks hard in the center and brings Palermo ahead. Elia doubles in the final minutes of the first half (48 ‘), but Ayroldi cancels for a millimeter offside (half a foot ahead). No problem, because the winger gets the goal in the 69th minute. Brunori controls, raises his head and draws the insertion of the former Perugia, good at beating Gori for the 2-0. Palermo have not lost at home in 31 games. See also Fiorello in Sanremo 2022 is in shape with running, diet and lots of sport

August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 22:55)

