At just 26 years old, Brunella Horna has established herself as one of the most successful Peruvian businesswomen with more than 10 clothing stalls in different parts of the capital.

It is a complete success! Brunella Horna She began her career on television at a very young age, when she was a reality girl in “Esto es guerra”. However, this facet did not last long, as she chose to direct her life with other projects outside of the media. In this way, the young host began the creation of her own clothing brand, which is positioned as one of the most commercial with a total of 13 stores in different parts of Lima. Likewise, she already has plans to expand it in more parts of Peru.

Despite this, many wonder how the member of “America Today” does to keep an eye on her business and all the needs that it requires. Next, we will tell you all the details of the great company of ‘Baby Brune’ and what tasks he has within it.

Who manages the Brunella Horna stores?

Brunella Horna He left his native Chiclayo to consolidate his working life in Lima. Over time, the model wanted her parents to also move to the capital and be with her. It was then that the three of them formed a company in which each one would have a designated position.

Through social networks, the América Televisión presenter told what role her father plays in Brunella Horna Store. “My dad takes care of all the administrative stuff,” she clarified.

Who is in charge of designing the clothing collections?

On the other hand, she revealed that her mother is the one in charge of the creative part for the preparation of all the clothing collections that are launched at the Brunella Horna Store. From the idea of ​​how she will wear a garment, to the complete production and preparation of the outfit, it is the work that her mother does in the family business.

“My mother is in charge of all the designs, all the production, she manages the workshop, the designs, she makes the designs and then sends it to our workshop to produce, we have our own workshop,” he said.

What other business do you have?

In addition to his well-known clothing company, Brunella Horna It also has a business away from the textile industry. The now wife of Richard Acuña chose to venture into the field of beauty and opened a beauty salon in the Los Olivos district under the name of Bruna Salón Spa. At the moment, it is the only branch that she maintains.

How did Brunella Horna earn her first salary?

In an interview with Milagros Leiva, the now married to Richard Acuña confessed that the first remuneration she received was when she came of age and that the amount was enough for her age.

“I remember that my first salary was when I had an event, you know that in events they pay you a lot. It was an event in a nightclub. I don’t remember exactly the amount, but it was enough; for my age, it was enough, I had 18”, he counted.

What did Brunella Horna spend her first salary on?

In the same conversation with the journalist from Willax, Brunella Horna also took the opportunity to tell how she had spent the money she received with her first job. “I spent it in a weekend. On clothes, going to dinner and drinks, I spent it. I got home and I think I only had $100 left, that is, nothing, nothing for what it was, ”she revealed.

Brunella Horna became a successful businesswoman before she was 30 years old.

Brunella Horna confessed that she feels uncomfortable when they call her “ma’am”

The same host of “América hoy” said that she was a little annoyed by being called “ma’am” for now being married to Richard Acuña. “The day after my wedding, everyone already called me ‘ma’am’, ‘Mrs. Acuña’ and, to be honest, it shocked me. I prefer to be called Brunella, I am too young to be called ma’am, ”she said, worried.