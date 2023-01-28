Mario Simón was right: the Logroñés Sports Society had arguments to put the grana team in trouble. In fact, in the first leg they already had him on the ropes at Enrique Roca and only a crazy stoppage time gave the granas victory. But in addition to the quality of footballers like Madrazo, Samanes and Córdoba, among others, that of

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in