Brunella Horna didn’t have a good time “America Today”. The presenter was annoyed to see that Valeria Piazza could be his replacement for next year. The program showed a photograph showing Melissa Paredes, Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo and Valeria, but not “Baby Brune”.

“No, you stay with them,” said Richard Acuña’s fiancee before leaving the microphone and leaving the set in annoyance.

Brunella Horna refuses to get tattooed by Richard Acuña in “America Today”

During the anniversary of Christian Dominguez with Pamela Franco, “America Today” brought in a tattoo artist to permanently mark the singer.

Edson Davila took advantage of the situation and recommended Brunella Horna do the same for Richard Acuna. “No, I do not want to. I have promised my mother, I already told you, ”replied the presenter.