Paolo Zarra was thrown out of the cockpit, losing his life shortly after the arrival of the rescuers on the spot: he leaves a 5-month-old girl

The umpteenth road accident with a very sad balance occurred on the Italian roads in the late evening of yesterday, Thursday 3 November. A man of only 31 years, Paolo Zarra, father of a little girl of a few months, lost his life after being thrown out of the car. In very serious conditions two other boys who were with him in the car.

Yet another road accident that once again resulted in one very young victim occurred late yesterday evening in Sardinia. More precisely the crash occurred on the provincial road 10 of the Goceano.

Paolo, 31 years old from Olbia, and two of his friends, two young people from Orune and Orotelli respectively, had gone out together to eat a pizza. They were in a dark colored Volkswagen Golf and at Bono they were directed towards Buddusò.

At the end of a long straight downhill, arrived near a service station, for reasons still to be clarified the car has lost grip with the asphalt and rose. She then she started bumping from one side of the road to the other and ended up crashing into a ditch.

At the moment it would not seem that there are other means involved in the accident.

The rescuers doctors, aboard the ambulances left from the Nuoro emergency room. They were all still alive when they arrived.

Who was Paolo Zarra

Paola Zarra was still alive, but has gone out shortly after the arrival of the doctors and nurses on the spot.

The other two guys who were in the car with him, originally from and residents of Orune and of Orotelliwere picked up and transported in red code at the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro. Their conditions would be very delicate, the prognosis of both are confidential.

The incident caused shock throughout the community of Berchiddeddua small fraction of the municipality of Olbia of which Paolo Zarra was a native and resident.

To increase the drama of the tragic event, the fact that alone 5 months ago the 31 year old he had become a dad of a little girl.

They will follow updates regarding the conditions of the two injured and if there were any news regarding the dynamics of the accident.