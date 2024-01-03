Brunella Horna is going through one of the best stages of her life after giving birth to her firstborn, Alessio. The influencer shows different phases of her motherhood on her social networks and she usually shares details of the day-to-day life of her baby. Recently, she pointed out the reasons why she chose her son's middle name through a post on instagram. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What was the reason for choosing the middle name of Brunella Horna's son?

Brunella Horna usually communicates with her followers on social networks, who ask her about her little baby. This January 3, 2024, Richard Acuña's wife decided to answer the 'question box' with various questions from thousands of her fans.

“Alessio's middle name”, It was one of the topics that Internet users wanted to address. The host of 'América hoy' did not hesitate to respond with a photo of her son next to her father. “Alessio Gustavo, like my daddy”she said.

Brunella Horna revealed that she named her son Gustavo in honor of her father. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagra See also Brunella Horna: how did a Renzo Costa wallet start his love story with Richard Acuña?

What was Brunella Horna's birth like?

Again through the dynamics of the 'question box', Brunella Horna revealed that, despite her fears, her birth went without complications or pain.

“My birth was wonderful. I wanted it natural, but a week before they told me it was going to be a cesarean section. I was panicked, but my doctor gave me so much security and I never felt pain. I was happy because the epidural had not hurt. The truth is “I was surprised, it didn't hurt me at all,” stated the former reality girl.