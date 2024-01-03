Darts | Luke Humphries won the World Championship gold – the 16-year-old great sensation bent in a wild thriller

The battle between the chapters ended with the victory of the junior/senior.

I played darts The World Cup final was played late on Wednesday evening in London's Alexandra Palace. A battle between the two Lukes developed from the final, when they fought for the championship Luke Humphries28, and the big sensation of the Games Luke Littler16.

In the end, Humphries won the final, which was designed to be an astonishing hard level, 7–4. The match turned out to be a wild thriller, where the throwers took turns forging wild series of darts on the board.

The world championship was the first of Humphries' career at the adult level. He celebrated the youth championship in 2019.

Despite losing in the finals, Littler became by far the loudest player of the tournament early on, and the buzz kept getting louder during the games. Littler knocked opponent after opponent out of his way and surprised everyone by roasting all the way to the finals.

Littler's amazing stretch – and on the other hand, his young age – is told by the fact that before the tournament he was ranked 164th in the world list of the sport. The final opponent Humphries was third on the list before the games.