The last-minute success of Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix it allowed the Red Bull driver to win the first world title of his career. In this way, at the same time, Lewis Hamilton therefore he could not achieve his main objective, consisting of the affirmation of his eighth championship and of what would have been the new absolute record for the highest number of titles won, with the removal of Michael Schumacher’s historic record.

The Dutchman’s assertion somehow also underlined the sense of bitterness and disappointment at the British’s defeat, as evidenced by Martin Brundle, former Formula 1 driver and today television commentator for Sky Sports. Through his editorial on the website of the same channel, the 62-year-old, who was Michael Schumacher’s teammate, analyzed the outcome of the 2021 championship, underlining his hope in having desired a ‘shared’ title.

Specifically, Brundle expressed his point of view as follows: “Certainly Max deserved the world championship – commented – led for 652 laps compared to Lewis’ 303. He started in 15 of the 22 scheduled races leading the championship, including the last seven. He has won 10 races out of Hamilton’s 8, as well as being on the podium 18 times against Lewis’s 17. Moreover, he did not have much luck along his way, except, of course, for the last kilometers of this world championship. Yet Lewis would have equally deserved his eighth title. To be honest, I really wish they could share it. His speed, along with his consistency, determination, class, style and endurance, particularly in the final stages, were exceptional. All at his 288th career GP, on the threshold of 37 years of age “.