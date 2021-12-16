Home page politics

Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) in autumn at an election campaign event © Chris Emil Janssen / Imago

Several FDP MPs speak out against compulsory corona vaccination, including a prominent signatory. The federal government should intensify other efforts.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is currently repeating: Germany is not divided. But he also repeatedly hears contradictions. In any case, if there is a general obligation to vaccinate, supporters and opponents face each other. Protests are becoming more radical.

On Wednesday, Scholz spoke in the Bundestag about the guidelines of his traffic light government for the next few years. Corona was of course an issue. In the debate, Rolf Mützenich from the SPD spoke out in favor of raising concerns about compulsory vaccination in the Bundestag. His party wants to enable a fundamental debate.

Corona vaccination obligation: FDP MPs against

The traffic light does not seem to have a unanimous opinion when it comes to compulsory vaccination. In the debate, the draft for an initial proposal is now in the Bundestag. The paper signed by more than 20 FDP MPs clearly speaks out against such an obligation, as reported by the dpa. A total of 92 MPs sit in the FDP parliamentary group. According to the draft, the Bundestag should affirm “that there will be no general compulsory vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 in the Federal Republic of Germany”. The Bundestag combines this “with the appeal that as many people as possible continue to protect themselves against Covid-19 in the best possible way by taking the recommended offers of a corona vaccination”.

The most prominent signatory of the draft application submitted to the German Press Agency is Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki. The Federal Government is asked, among other things, to “intensify efforts below the encroachment on fundamental rights of mandatory vaccination or so-called 2G measures”. For example, “multilingual educational and advertising spots and a broad campaign for vaccination supported by relevant social actors such as churches, Muslim associations, trade unions, and sports clubs” are proposed.

Corona demand from FDP MPs: traffic light government should maintain low-threshold vaccination offers

The federal government is also encouraged to maintain and intensify other low-threshold vaccination offers, such as vaccination campaigns at major events or at core times in front of hardware stores and in shopping centers. The personal cover letter with the offer of a vaccination appointment for every citizen should also be checked.

The draft application also mentions the compulsory vaccination against smallpox and measles. In both cases, if the population is vaccinated, a stop of the spread is to be expected or has already been proven. “Similar targets – that is, the extinction of the transmission of Sars-CoV-2 – cannot be defined with the vaccines currently available because they cannot be achieved”. (dpa / cibo)