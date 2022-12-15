Simone Inzaghi can breathe a sigh of relief: Marcelo Brozovic will not play in Saturday afternoon’s final for third place between Croatia and Morocco. Yesterday the midfielder did not take part in his national team’s training session and, despite the tests which revealed no injuries after the stop he accused at the beginning of the second half of the semifinal against Argentina, he will not be at risk. Rightly so if we consider that Brozovic had injured the back of his left thigh for the first time on 25 September with Croatia, during the match against Austria. He had been out for almost a month and a half and had only played three segments with Inter before flying to Qatar where, in the penultimate act of the tournament, the great challenge to Messi and his companions, he felt a new pang in the same muscle.

RELIEF

The Nerazzurri medical staff also spoke to the player yesterday from whom they received reassurances. Then came the words of coach Dalic: “We have several tired players and some in bruises, we will change the starting team”. Marcelo will sit on the bench and, after his second place in Russia 2018, he hopes to hit third in the first winter World Cup. Then he will take a few days off and return to the Pinetina after Boxing Day, in the hope of being able to take the field, in top condition, on January 4 against Napoli. Much will depend on this discomfort in his thigh: if the situation remains under control and there are no nasty surprises, his Nerazzurri season will resume with his foot pressed on the accelerator. Brozo also hopes so that he still wants to be a protagonist after seeing his team mates Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan from the bench and from the stand being decisive in his place.