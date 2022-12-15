EU member states have “adopted the ninth package of sanctions” against Russia, which “must pay the price for its unjustified aggression against Ukraine” and they reached agreement on the financial assistance package from 18 billion euros in 2023 for Kiev. This was reported by the French president Emmanuel Macron, at the end of the European Council in Brussels.

“We have taken important decisions in the last few days and hours to continue strengthening our support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people – he says – firstly our military support has further increased with another 2 billion euros that we are putting into our European structure for peace. We have agreed an additional 18 billion of budget assistance to Ukraine: in recent days there have been some blockades that have been lifted to allow us to cope financially during the next year. We have adopted the ninth package of sanctions” against Moscow .

DEAR ENERGY – The “political conditions” are in place to reach an agreement on the package of energy measures which include the ceiling on the price of gas next Monday. The agreement on the price cap, says the French president, will be useful in view of next winter, given that unlike last spring we must start from the assumption that “we will have zero Russian gas” to fill the depots.

“There has been real convergence in recent days – he says – in the last meeting of our energy ministers, I would say a 90% agreement, we determined the political conditions so that on 19 December, i.e. at the next Energy Council, we can define the main lines of this energy policy. It is absolutely necessary to do it by the end of the year”, he concludes.