Two months into the 2022 championship, Formula 1 looks to its future by focusing not only on the many changes expected in the next season, but also on what will happen in the 2026. In fact, in addition to some predetermined changes regarding the technical regulation of the power units, the Circus could welcome two top-tier automotive realities such as Audi and Porsche, both belonging to the Volkswagen Group. While the second would be ready to start a partnership with Red Bull, the Ingolstadt house could instead make its debut in the top flight alongside a team like McLaren, fresh from a 2021 characterized by the return to victory in the Italian GP.

The British team, in fact, has not completely closed the door to a possible collaboration with another German reality like that of Four circles, which could materialize starting from 2026. This was confirmed directly by the CEO of the Woking team Zak Brown, who explained this hypothesis as follows: “I heard they will do something with Red Bull on the Porsche front – said in an interview reported by racer.com – and I think they talked to several teams currently on the grid. As you can imagine, we have had conversations too, but in the short to medium term we are very happy with our current situation. So, we will wait and see if they actually enter this sport, also because I don’t think it has been definitively decided. If they do, we will still carry out our current contract with Mercedes (valid until at least 2024, ed). At that point, we will naturally assess where we are in terms of competitiveness, and we will make a decision on 2026 in due course“.