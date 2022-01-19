Osasuna confirmed line-up

Jagoba Arrasate bets on the following eleven for this afternoon’s game: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Dufur, Juan Cruz, Cote; Lucas Torró, Moncayola, Brasanac, Kike Barja, Rubén García; Budimir.

Given the many losses in defense, the youth squad Dufur will play as central defender and side Juan Cruz will act at his side, in his day in the orbit of Celta. Kike García, the great threat of the team. The football fighter will have to play with a mask to protect himself from the rupture of the nasal septum suffered ten days ago. Ramalho drops out of the squad due to indisposition, according to Osasuna.