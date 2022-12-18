In the world of motor racing, the charm of McLaren it is mainly linked to his long activity in Formula 1, where he entered in 1966 thanks to its founder Bruce McLaren. Over the decades, however, the presence of the British team has also extended to other top-level competitions, including IndyCar – which had already seen it as a protagonist in the past – and Formula E. While in the electric category the stable of Woking will officially debut in 2023, in the United States the presence of the papaya team is more rooted. The double Indy-F1 participation also allowed for an ‘internal’ driver exchange, as happened to Pato O’Ward, official driver in the USA who took to the track in F1 for the PL1 of the Abu Dhabi GP, as well as other test sessions. In the future, however, the opposite path may occur.

It was directly admitted by the managing director of the team, Zak Brownwhich revealed a wish made by Lando Norris for his career: “Lando said he would like to participate in the Indy 500 someday – has explained – and of course, one of my first goals was to bring Fernando Alonso to the Indy 500, a fantastic experience for everyone. So, yeah, calendars are pretty crazy nowadays, but I think the riders like to race and I think this [portare Norris alla Indy 500] can be done”.

Returning to the competitions in which McLaren already participates, Brown also indicated another category to which the British company is aiming for the next few years: “I would like to see us at Le Mans – he added – we have a lot going on, the stars have to align, we have to be in the right place at the right time and we have to make sure we are happy with our existing plans. But if you could wave the magic wand and enter one other racing series, it would be this one. For the rest – he concluded – I dream of a McLaren champion in each of the series we participate in. But I don’t want to be too greedy and say I want to get all the wins in one year, even though that would be great. I think you have to try, aim for the stars and see where you end up when it’s all over.”