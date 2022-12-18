Him again. Always him. For the fourth time in a row him. Chris Bumstead again this year it has no rivals. He goes on stage for pre-judjing, you look at him and think “he’s already won”. He has a separate race, it’s a fight for second place. A mix of genetics and talent, scenic, statuary, nothing short of perfect. And yet this year he had someone who gave him a hard time, Ramón Rocha Queiroz, said Ramon Dino, that someone is ready to support from next year can kick off a new era. Still too much margin between the two, but Ramon Dino is on the right track. At the last callout Bumstead and Ramon Quieroz, the best two, kept the central position of the stage for the confrontation. And here we saw the difference between those who were ready to take home another title and those who still have work to do. The volumes and definition of Bumstead have left no way out for its competitor and the difference is seen more on the back, buttocks and hamstrings. A preparation, the one made this year, and a coach change (now Bumstead is followed by Hany Rambod) that have brought the Canadian born in 1995 to a real evolution. There are therefore only 3 winners left in this category since it was established in 2016. Rounding out the top 5 of the 2022 Mr. Olympia in Classic Physique are Urs Kalecinski, Breon Ansley and Mike Sommerfield.