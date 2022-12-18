Mr. Olympia 2022 has come to an end, between confirmations and surprises, let’s find out who all the winners of the various categories are
Him again. Always him. For the fourth time in a row him. Chris Bumstead again this year it has no rivals. He goes on stage for pre-judjing, you look at him and think “he’s already won”. He has a separate race, it’s a fight for second place. A mix of genetics and talent, scenic, statuary, nothing short of perfect. And yet this year he had someone who gave him a hard time, Ramón Rocha Queiroz, said Ramon Dino, that someone is ready to support from next year can kick off a new era. Still too much margin between the two, but Ramon Dino is on the right track. At the last callout Bumstead and Ramon Quieroz, the best two, kept the central position of the stage for the confrontation. And here we saw the difference between those who were ready to take home another title and those who still have work to do. The volumes and definition of Bumstead have left no way out for its competitor and the difference is seen more on the back, buttocks and hamstrings. A preparation, the one made this year, and a coach change (now Bumstead is followed by Hany Rambod) that have brought the Canadian born in 1995 to a real evolution. There are therefore only 3 winners left in this category since it was established in 2016. Rounding out the top 5 of the 2022 Mr. Olympia in Classic Physique are Urs Kalecinski, Breon Ansley and Mike Sommerfield.
Health problems
—
However, Bumstead has stated that this was his last Olympia. In 2018, the Canadian was diagnosed with IgA nephropathyalso called Berger’s disease. A kidney disease characterized by the accumulation of a particular type of antibodies, immunoglobulin A, in the glomerulus, the portion of the kidney where blood filtration takes place to eliminate waste substances. Its progression is based on many variables that can be controlled. Unfortunately many common practices in competitive bodybuilding can accelerate progression and this may have prompted Bumstead to make this decision. We’ll see what happens next year. But if Chris were to compete, he will have to be ready for a real war with Ramon Dino.
The other categories
—
Mister Olympia Open: first place a Hadi Choopan followed by Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker, Brandon Curry and Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay. The top5 of Mister Olympia 212: first Shaun Clarida, according to Angel Calderon Frias and third step of the podium for Kamal Elgargni. Rounding out Ahmad Ashkanani and Oleh Kryvyi. In Men’s Physique: Erin Banks in first place, second for Brandon Hendrickson, followed by Diogo Montenegro, Charjo Grant and Edvan Palmeira.
Italian pride, Gabriel Andriullifor the category Wheelchair. The Florentine takes home the silver medal, behind Harold Kelley.
bikini amidst controversy
—
If no one had any doubts about Chris Bumstead, there were many controversies from those who followed the 2022 edition of Olympia regarding the bikini category. Different fees than last year, less draft and more volumes. The motivations that, against all odds, saw them win Maureen Blanquisco and defending champion Jennifer Dorie to finish second. To close the podium Ashley Kaltwasser. Fourth Daraja Hill and Lauralie Chapados, far below expectations, to complete the top5.
the other categories
—
Miss Olympia wins it Andrew Shawthe Women’s Physique goes to Natalia Abraham Coelho. Women’s Figure a Cydney Gillon. Francielle Mattos wins the Wellness category e Missy Truscott the Fitness.
