It is true that the two brothers are not currently fighting in the same place, but the family fears that the war will eventually push them into direct confrontation with weapons.

Mohamed Jali, who works in a bank, expressed his bitterness because one of his brothers is with the army and the other with the Rapid Support Forces and both are on the front lines.

Muhammad prayed to God to protect his two brothers and to return home safely, and Jali expressed his hatred for the war that suddenly broke out on April 15th.

The army and the Rapid Support Forces shared power after the events of 2021, but this year they disagreed over the political transition and the planned integration of the Rapid Support Forces into the regular armed forces.

The family’s concern for the two brothers is only outweighed by the concern for the father, who is in poor health, and they fear that bad news will reach him.

Musab Jali had initially told the family that he was in Al-Fashqa, far from the battlefields, but later said that he was in Nirti, in a state that witnessed some clashes.

Yaqoub, the other brother, is fighting in the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces and said he is in the heart of the battlefields. Since it was not possible to communicate easily with Yaqoub, the family was unable for days to inform him of the arrival of his newborn.

Muhammad Jali asked Yaqoub to stay away from the front lines, but Yaqoub said that it would be a shameful act and a betrayal of his comrades, and Muhammad Jali said that he believes that what he is doing is “logical and patriotic.”

Muhammad Jali is very afraid that a confrontation will occur between his two brothers, while the family feels helpless in front of this.

Muhammad wrote on his Facebook page: “I ask God to protect you all in this battle, in which I see that the only loser is me.”