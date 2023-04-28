Modena, the 19-year-old and the refused arranged marriage: happy ending

Touched a new Saman case. A 19 years old of Indian descent and residing in Modena had been segregated at home, dive and left without food for giving up a pre-defined wedding. However, unlike the Pakistani girl from Novellara, she found the Force Of tell what was happening to her teachers of the high school he attends in the Bolognese area and they, together with a lawyer, managed to rip it off Street from the nightmare and a file has been opened: there would already be some suspects. Yesterday finally the staff of the specialized section of the Bologna Police Headquarters reached her and scope in a place Where will be protected. Again, the 19-year-old was “guilty” of having herself in love of a different guy from what the father had chosen for her.



So the parents, – continues the newspaper – after having it fastedthey had given her a drink”bad tasting milk“, who had done it fall asleep and then wake up with a big headache. She who knows what was inside her, but she said it in school, telling i mistreatment by those who should have protected her instead, to force her to that marriage. The girl said that after she found out about her love for her peerthe father had beaten her: he had sat in front of her giving her some kicks and arriving at threaten Of cut her throat. Two days ago she returned to the police station together with the lawyer who defends her, Barbara Iannuccelli, to seek a solution and during the night she was hosted from the principal. Then the happy ending.

