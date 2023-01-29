The son of the former United, Real Madrid and Milan star is trying to turn his Instagram profile into a culinary channel, but the controversy is never enough

First one vegan lasagnanow a truffle-based recipe that may not be for everyone. Brooklyn Beckham, the son of former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Milan footballer David Beckham, is once again at the center of social controversy in his attempt to make his Instagram page a cooking channel. This time, however, it is not so much the truffle-based recipe – a very “Italian” tagliatelle – that is causing discussion, but the caption that he added to his post: “In my kitchen truffle is never too much”.

comments — “I wish I could afford the idea of ​​”there isn’t too much truffle”, writes Daryna98, “I can’t even afford to look at it” says Nina Sch. However, there is also someone who defends it by writing: “Some comments are out of this world. I can’t afford the truffle either, but still I liked the video and I really don’t care who bought it and how. What about unfollowing it instead of writing mean comments”. See also Italian: “High expectations for us. Jovic? He does not want to make controversy "

Son of a family and husband of an heiress — Brooklyn Beckham, as well as being the son of David and the former Spice Girls now a stylist Victoria Adamsis married to Nicholas Peltzdaughter of the billionaire Nelson Peltz. The two got married last year and both took on their spouse’s surname, which is why Beckham’s eldest son is now also on social networks called Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife is called Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham.