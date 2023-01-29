As reported by GameSpot, within the remake of Dead Space there is an interesting easter eggs which could also confirm the arrival of a remake of the second chapter of the (mis)adventures of Isaac Clark.

The clue in question only appears once the credits are reached and the game restarted via the New Game Plus. Once done, players should notice a number of new text documents that weren’t there in the first game.

One of these is an email exchange between two characters talking about new job opportunities, after the “decommissioning” of USG Ishimura which should take place in the following year. Interestingly, a potential job at the is mentioned in the conversation Sprawl on Titan. Those familiar with the series know that the events of Dead Space 2 take place on the space station known as “Station Titan” or “Sprawl” built on a fragment of Titan.

Dead Space Remake

This sort of easter egg is therefore teasing the imagination of the players, who see it as a possible confirmation of the fact that sooner or later a remake of the second game will be done. Clearly we are far from a confirmation and in fact EA Motive has never officially spoken of a remake of Dead Space 2. So for the moment take it for what it is, or a tribute to the second chapter.

In any case, who knows, maybe the project is actually being examined within the offices of Electronic Arts, waiting to have certain data on the sales trend of the Dead Space remake. Of its own, the game has received very positive evaluations from critics, including from Multiplayer.it as you can read in our review. Furthermore, although it is only an indicative figure, the game has registered over 25,000 contemporary players on Steam.